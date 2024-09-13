Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Friday Afternoon

Financial stocks rose in Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) advanced 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 2.6% to $59,495, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 3.2 basis points to 3.648%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 69 in September from 67.9 in August, above the expectations for an increase to 68.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Ares Management (ARES) is in advanced talks to buy GLP Capital Partners' operations outside of China, Bloomberg reported. Ares shares rose 2.3%.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) plans to launch a market next week for users to bet on the result of the US presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reported. Interactive Brokers shares jumped 5%.

Carlyle (CG) plans to take StandardAero public, Bloomberg reported. Carlyle shares added 3.1%.

