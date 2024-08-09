Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Friday Afternoon

Financial stocks were higher in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 1.3% higher at $60,592, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 5 basis points to 3.95%.

In corporate news, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) H2 growth ramp is "well-supported" due to a healthy pipeline, global expansion, and seasonality, Morgan Stanley said in a note. It raised its price target on the stock to $70 from $66 while keeping its equal-weight rating. Shift4 shares were rising 1.5%.

Paymentus (PAY) shares jumped past 14% after the company late Thursday reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue in addition to lifting its 2024 sales outlook.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Bread Financial (BFH) are expected to benefit from delays in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's late-fee rule, which will provide both companies with time to implement pricing and policy adjustments, BofA Securities said in a note Friday. BofA upgraded both Synchrony and Bread Financial to buy from neutral with a $54 price objective. Bread shares jumped 6.8%, and Synchrony was up 0.9%.

