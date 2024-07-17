Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

Financial stocks were rising in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) added 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.4% to $64,313, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1 basis point to 4.16%.

In economic news, US industrial production rose 0.6% in June, above expectations for a 0.3% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following an upwardly revised 0.9% increase in May.

June housing starts rose by 3% from the previous month to a 1.353 million annual rate after a decrease to a 1.314 million pace in May.

Mortgage Bankers Association data showed that mortgage applications rose by 3.9% in the week ended July 12 after a 0.2% decline in the previous week as 30-year fixed mortgage rates declined to their lowest level since March.

In corporate news, Prologis (PLD) exceeded estimates for Q2 core funds from operations on Wednesday while it raised the middle point of its full-year core FFO guidance. Its shares added 1%.

Capital One Financial (COF) pledged a total of $265 billion in investment, lending and housing support if its takeover of Discover Financial Services (DFS) pushes through in a bid to gain regulators' approval, Reuters reported Wednesday. Capital One shares fell 0.3%, and Discover Financial shed 0.7%.

First Horizon (FHN) shares tumbled 5.8% after the company reported Wednesday lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

