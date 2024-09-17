Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Tuesday Afternoon

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 2.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $71.57 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.7% to $73.97 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.4% lower at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, VivoPower (VVPR) shares tumbled 26% after the company said it signed an agreement to merge with Future Automotive Solutions and Technologies in an all-stock deal.

GE Vernova (GEV) shares popped 2.7%. The company's gas power services segment is expected to see significant growth driven by accelerating US electricity demand, BofA Securities said in a note Tuesday. BofA upgraded its rating on the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price objective to $300 from $200.

Seadrill (SDRL) and Oil States International (OIS) have signed a non-exclusive collaboration agreement to support the safety and efficiency of offshore managed pressure drilling operations, Oil States said. Seadrill shares gained 3.3% and Oil States jumped 4.6%.

