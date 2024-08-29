News & Insights

Markets
OKE

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Thursday Afternoon Trading

August 29, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks gained Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index advanced 1.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.7% to $75.77 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.5% to $79.80 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose 35 billion cubic feet in the week ended Friday, matching both the previous week and expectations in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.8% to $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, ONEOK (OKE) said late Wednesday it agreed to buy Global Infrastructure Partners' interest in EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and GIP's equity interests in Medallion Midstream for a combined 5.9 billion to expand in the Mid-Continent region, north Texas and Louisiana. ONEOK shares rose 2.6%, and EnLink jumped 8.6%.

Shell (SHEL) is planning to cut its oil and gas exploration and development team by 20% as part of Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan's cost-saving efforts, Reuters reported. Shell shares rose 0.6%.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shareholders approved the company's pending acquisition by ConocoPhillips (COP). Marathon shares rose 2%, and ConocoPhillips gained 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKE
ENLC
SHEL
MRO
COP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.