Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Thursday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index edging up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.8% to $73.22 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.7% to $77.34 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 5.3% to $2.06 per 1 million BTU.

US natural gas stocks rose by 35 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 16, above the 25 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 6 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In corporate news, SolarBank (SUUN) shares rose 2.4% after the company said it plans to develop a 6.4-megawatt DC ground mount solar power project in East Bloomfield, New York.

PG&E (PCG) is working to stem an uptick in fires ignited by its power lines ahead of the period when wildfire risk peaks and has established a task force to evaluate and eradicate such risks, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. PG&E shares were shedding 0.2%.

Halliburton (HAL) was hit by a cyberattack on Wednesday that seemed to disrupt operations at the oilfield services firm's north Houston campus and some global connectivity networks, Reuters reported the same day. Halliburton shares were flat in recent trading.

