Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Thursday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each rising about 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 2.1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.7% to $78.32 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.8% to $81.18 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.7% higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

US natural gas stocks fell by 6 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 9, compared with the 1 billion cubic feet increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 21 billion cubic feet in the previous week. Stocks at 3.264 trillion cubic feet were 6.8% higher than in the comparable week a year ago and 13% above their 5-year average.

In corporate news, HNR Acquisition (HNRA) shares were up 0.6%. The upstream energy company said it's making upgrades to its electrical systems that will increase capacity for current needs and future growth.

Chevron (CVX) has agreed to pay $550 million over the next 10 years to the City of Richmond in California in exchange for the city's withdrawal of a ballot initiative to add a new tax, the city council said. Chevron shares were rising 1.8%.

BW LPG (BWLP) shares were down 0.5%. The firm said it struck a deal to buy 12 Very Large Gas Carriers from Avance Gas for $1.05 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.