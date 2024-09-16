Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Premarket Monday

Energy stocks rose in premarket hours Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.5% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up nearly 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.9% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.4% at $69.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 1.2% to $72.46 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 0.1% at $2.30 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Petrobras (PBR) shares were up more than 1% after the company said it has settled its international capital markets offering of $1 billion, 6% global notes due 2035 issued by the firm's Petrobras Global Finance unit.

Apollo Global Management (APO) and BP (BP) said Apollo-managed funds have agreed to purchase a non-controlling stake in BP Pipelines TAP Limited, which holds a 20% share in Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG, for about $1 billion. BP shares were over 1% higher premarket.

Duke Energy (DUK) shares were 0.5% higher after its Piedmont Natural Gas subsidiary said it reached an agreement with consumer and industrial groups in North Carolina to raise rates.

