Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Thursday

September 05, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose in Thursday's pre-bell hours as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.6% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $69.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 1% to $73.42 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.8% at $2.21 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) shares were down over 1% after the company's indirect subsidiary, Crescent Energy Finance, priced a $250 million private placement of senior notes due 2033.

Chevron (CVX) had told US officials that it is critical for the energy giant to continue pumping oil in Venezuela amid the chaos following this year's elections, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Chevron shares were up 0.5% premarket.

