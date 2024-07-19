Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Friday

Energy stocks were higher premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% at $80.74 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.5% to $84.68 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2.5% at $2.07 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Halliburton (HAL) shares fell by over 4% after the company reported a Q2 revenue of $5.83 billion, up from $5.80 billion a year earlier but missing the $5.95 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Schlumberger (SLB) advanced by almost 2% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) said proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have each recommended that shareholders approve the company's pending merger with SilverBow Resources (SBOW). Crescent Energy was up 0.4% premarket.

