News & Insights

Markets
OBE

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Monday Afternoon Trading

September 09, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks climbed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 0.9% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index advanced 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.2% to $68.47 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 0.9% to $71.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 4.8% to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Obsidian Energy (OBE) shares rose 2.9% after the company said Monday it expects 2024 production of 36,400 to 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 14% from 2023 at the midpoint.

Casella Waste Systems (CWST) shares added 1.8% after the company agreed to buy Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation and related real estate assets.

Teekay (TK) shares jumped 5.8% after the company said its board authorized a new share buyback program for up to $40 million of common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OBE
CWST
TK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.