Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Monday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks climbed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 0.9% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index advanced 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.2% to $68.47 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 0.9% to $71.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 4.8% to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Obsidian Energy (OBE) shares rose 2.9% after the company said Monday it expects 2024 production of 36,400 to 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 14% from 2023 at the midpoint.

Casella Waste Systems (CWST) shares added 1.8% after the company agreed to buy Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation and related real estate assets.

Teekay (TK) shares jumped 5.8% after the company said its board authorized a new share buyback program for up to $40 million of common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.