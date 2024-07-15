News & Insights

Markets
CNP

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Monday Afternoon Trading

July 15, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 3.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $81.94 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.2% at $84.89 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 4.4% to $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) shares tumbled 5.9% after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott demanded an investigation into the company's "inability to restore power" in the Houston area after Hurricane Beryl made landfall.

Trio Petroleum (TPET) shares added 1.2%. The company appointed Robin Ross as its chief executive, expanding his role after he recently rejoined the company as board chair.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) surged about 8% after the firm said it has been awarded a contract for the immediate delivery of a PowerBuoy in the Middle East.

