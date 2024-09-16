Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Monday Afternoon

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.8% to $69.87 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.5% to $72.72 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were gaining 2.7% to $2.37 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, BP (BP) has agreed to sell a non-controlling stake in BP Pipelines TAP to Apollo Global Management (APO) in a deal valued at $1 billion. BP shares were rising 0.9% and Apollo was adding 1.7%.

FirstEnergy (FE) shares were shedding 0.5% after it said Monday its FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric unit has reached a $225 million settlement in its base rate review, expanding bill assistance for low-income residential customers.

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) announced acquisitions of mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests across 14 counties in New Mexico and Texas and in Colorado from unrelated third parties. Dorchester shares gained 1.6%.

