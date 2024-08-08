News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Late Thursday Afternoon Trading

August 08, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Energy stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 2.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1% to $76.01 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 0.9% to $79 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose 21 billion cubic feet in the week ended Friday, below the 25 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 18 billion in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.3% to $2.139 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Marathon Oil (MRO) shares gained 1.6% even after Q2 adjusted net income and revenue rose less than expected by analysts.

Consol Energy (CEIX) shares jumped 4.3%. The company reported earnings of $1.96 per diluted share. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.94.

Ideal Power (IPWR) shares surged 25% after the company signed a deal with Ryoden unit Ryosho USA for the global distribution of Ideal's products.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
