Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Late Monday Afternoon Trading

September 09, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index advanced 0.6^ and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index each added 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.6% to $68.78 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.2% to $71.89 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 5.7% to $2.146 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) decided against a bid to buy half of Galp Energia's 40% stake in the offshore Mopane discovery in Namibia, Reuters reported. Exxon shares rose 2.4%.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) shares rose 2.2% after the company said it expects 2024 production of 36,400 to 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 14% from 2023 at the midpoint.

Casella Waste Systems (CWST) shares added 1.2% after the company agreed to buy Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation and related real estate assets.

Teekay (TK) shares jumped 5.8% after the company said its board authorized a new share buyback program for up to $40 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

