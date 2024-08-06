Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each rising 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $73.11 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.2% to $76.43 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures spiked 3.9% to $2.02 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, New Jersey Resources (NJR) shares were falling 3.2% after the company reported a fiscal Q3 net loss Tuesday of $0.09 per share, swinging from earnings of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Analysts expected a per-share loss of $0.05.

Sempra (SRE) shares retreated 1.5% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $0.89 per diluted share, down from $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) shares jumped 6.3% after its Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue came in ahead of analysts' estimates.

Phillips 66 (PSX) said Tuesday it is planning layoffs as part of its strategy to support efficiency. Its shares were adding 2%.

