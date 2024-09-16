Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.4% to $70.30 a barrel while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.7% to $72.82 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 3.1% to $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Waterous Energy Fund Management said Monday that it agreed to buy a more than 43% stake in Greenfire Resources (GFR) from Allard Services, Annapurna and Modro Holdings for 327.8 million Canadian dollars ($241.1 million). Greenfire Resources shares jumped 11%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were among the oil majors getting a legal victory after a federal appeals court dismissed a case brought by consumers alleging the companies colluded with foreign nations and former President Donald Trump to cut production and raise prices. Exxon shares rose 1.3% and Chevron added 0.9%.

BP (BP) has agreed to sell a non-controlling stake in BP Pipelines TAP to Apollo Global Management (APO) in a deal valued at $1 billion. BP shares were rising 1.2%.

FirstEnergy (FE) shares were shedding 0.3% after it said Monday its FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric unit has reached a $225 million settlement in its base rate review, expanding bill assistance for low-income residential customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.