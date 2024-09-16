News & Insights

Markets
GFR

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

September 16, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.4% to $70.30 a barrel while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.7% to $72.82 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 3.1% to $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Waterous Energy Fund Management said Monday that it agreed to buy a more than 43% stake in Greenfire Resources (GFR) from Allard Services, Annapurna and Modro Holdings for 327.8 million Canadian dollars ($241.1 million). Greenfire Resources shares jumped 11%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were among the oil majors getting a legal victory after a federal appeals court dismissed a case brought by consumers alleging the companies colluded with foreign nations and former President Donald Trump to cut production and raise prices. Exxon shares rose 1.3% and Chevron added 0.9%.

BP (BP) has agreed to sell a non-controlling stake in BP Pipelines TAP to Apollo Global Management (APO) in a deal valued at $1 billion. BP shares were rising 1.2%.

FirstEnergy (FE) shares were shedding 0.3% after it said Monday its FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric unit has reached a $225 million settlement in its base rate review, expanding bill assistance for low-income residential customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFR
XOM
CVX
BP
FE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.