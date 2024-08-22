Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index edging up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.7% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.3% to $72.85 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.3% to $77.01 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 35 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 16, above the 25 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 6 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 5.5% to $2.06 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, SM Energy (SM) shares added 0.3%. The company expects to complete the acquisition of Uinta Basin oil and gas assets from XCL Resources on Oct. 1 after a 30-day review period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust act expired Wednesday.

SolarBank (SUUN) shares rose 0.6% after the company said it plans to develop a 6.4-megawatt DC ground mount solar power project in East Bloomfield, New York.

PG&E (PCG) is working to stem an uptick in fires ignited by its power lines ahead of the period when wildfire risk peaks and has established a task force to evaluate and eradicate such risks, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. PG&E shares were shedding 0.3%.

Halliburton (HAL) was hit by a cyberattack on Wednesday that seemed to disrupt operations at the oilfield services firm's north Houston campus and some global connectivity networks, Reuters reported the same day. Halliburton shares were down 0.3%.

