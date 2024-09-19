News & Insights

Markets
VST

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

September 19, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index advancing 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 2.3%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.5% to $71.96 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.5% to $74.76 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks in the week ended Friday rose 58 billion cubic feet, above the 54 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a gain of 40 billion in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures advanced 2.8% to $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vistra (VST) shares rose 1.4%. The company said late Wednesday it agreed to buy the combined 15% equity interest in its Vistra Vision unit held by affiliates of Nuveen Asset Management and Avenue Capital Management II for $3.25 billion in cash.

American Water Works (AWK) remains focused on maintaining a constructive relationship with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission despite a lackluster outcome on the general rate case, RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Thursday. American Water shares were easing 0.1%.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) shares added 3% after its unit Cobra Acquisitions said Thursday that its $188.4 million settlement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority was approved by a court on Wednesday.

Sunrun (RUN) shares tumbled past 6%. The company said late Wednesday that it was ending its sales partnership with Costco (COST) due to an inability to agree on terms, Bloomberg reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VST
AWK
TUSK
RUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.