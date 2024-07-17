Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fractionally up.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 4.2 million barrels in the week that ended Friday following a decrease of 3 million in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell 4.9 million after a drop of 3.4 million in the previous week, a larger decline than the decrease of 1.1 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.6% to $82.89 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.6% to $85.06 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 6.8% to $2.04 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, ConocoPhillips (COP) is likely to show "continued strong operational performance across the asset base" in Q2 results, UBS Securities said. ConocoPhillips shares added 1%.

YPF (YPF) held talks with Energy Transfer (ET) on financing the Vaca Muerta Sur pipeline in Argentina, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. YPF shares fell 3.6%, and Energy Transfer was down 1.1%.

FirstEnergy (FE) shares rose 1.2% after it said Wednesday that it received the remaining $1.2 billion from the $3.5 billion sale of a 30% stake in its FirstEnergy Transmission subsidiary to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners.

Nabors Industries (NBR) reported Wednesday preliminary Q2 operating revenue of about $735 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $743.7 million. Separately, Nabors said Wednesday it has started a $550 million private placement of notes maturing in 2031. Its shares popped 4.7%.

