Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Friday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% rise, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was advancing 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% at $68.69 a barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.2% to $71.80 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 2% to $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Shell (SHEL) said that it's ramping up production at its Mars, Vito, Ursa, Olympus, and Appomattox platforms as it resolved downstream issues after Hurricane Francine passed through the Gulf of Mexico. Shell shares rose 0.7%.

TC Energy (TRP) will compensate investors of the CA$1 billion ($736.1 million) Aspen Investments bond transaction after the deal fell through, Bloomberg reported Friday. TC Energy shares added 0.9%.

FirstEnergy (FE) said late Thursday it reached a settlement deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over a previous investigation. The firm said the settlement requires a $100 million civil penalty. FirstEnergy shares were rising 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.