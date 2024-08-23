News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Friday Afternoon Trading

August 23, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Energy stocks rose Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining about 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 3.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.6% to $74.89 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 2.4% to $79.10 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.6% to $2.019 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Halliburton (HAL) confirmed in a regulatory filing that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain systems. The stock rose 2.4%.

Hafnia (HAFN) shares jumped 4.2% after the company reported Q2 earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier.

Equinor (EQNR) dropped plans to invest in offshore wind development in Vietnam and will close its office in Hanoi, Reuters reported. The stock rose 1.5%.

