Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise in Friday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index increasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was easing 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was edging down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $76.92 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.7% to $79.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.9% higher at $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) shares tumbled past 10%. The company agreed to sell its renewable energy business to LS Power in an all-cash deal worth up to $2.5 billion, excluding debt. Algonquin also reported Q2 results.

Berry (BRY) shares were falling 2.6% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share, up from $0.15 a year earlier, but below the $0.20 expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Energy Transfer (ET) was down 1.7% after the company reported the launch of an underwritten public offering of about 38.8 million units by unitholders WTG Midstream and a Stonepeak affiliate.

