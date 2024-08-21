News & Insights

Markets
ARCH

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 21, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mostly higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.6% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $73.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.7% to $77.77 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 0.3% at $2.192 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Arch Resources (ARCH) and Consol Energy (CEIX) said they have agreed to a merger of equals in an all-stock transaction to create a new company called Core Natural Resources. Arch Resources shares were over 6% higher and Consol Energy shares were up more than 8% premarket.

BP (BP) entered an agreement with the Iraqi government to develop the Kirkuk oil and gas fields on a profit-sharing basis, Reuters reported, citing government officials. BP shares were over 1% higher premarket.

An Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) affiliate has agreed to acquire Pinon Midstream for $950 million in a debt-free cash transaction, the companies said. Enterprise Products Partners shares were up 0.6% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCH
CEIX
BP
EPD
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.