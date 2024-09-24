News & Insights

Markets
TTE

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Tuesday Afternoon Trading

September 24, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) easing 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.4% to $71.39 a barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.4% to $74.95 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.7% lower at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) shares added 0.6% after the company said Tuesday it signed an agreement with HD Hyundai Chemical to supply 200,000 tons of liquefied natural gas per year for a seven-year period.

The US Federal Trade Commission is set to approve Chevron's (CVX) $53 billion acquisition of Hess (HES) as early as this week, Reuters reported Tuesday. Shares of Chevron and Hess were shedding 0.2% each.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Kinetik (KNTK) together acquired a 30% equity stake in Epic Midstream affiliate Epic Crude, according to a joint statement Tuesday. Diamondback shares were 0.1% higher and Kinetik was up 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
FANG
KNTK
CVX
HES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.