Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.3% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slightly lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $76.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.2% to $79.47 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.8% at $2.18 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Schlumberger (SLB) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are expanding their partnership to enhance cybersecurity for the energy industry, the companies said. Schlumberger shares were 0.1% higher pre-bell.

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) said it has begun commercial operations at the 60-megawatt, $48 million Tapolca solar power project in Hungary. Enlight Renewable Energy shares were down nearly 2% premarket.

