News & Insights

Markets
SLB

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Premarket Monday

August 19, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.3% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slightly lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $76.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.2% to $79.47 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.8% at $2.18 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Schlumberger (SLB) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are expanding their partnership to enhance cybersecurity for the energy industry, the companies said. Schlumberger shares were 0.1% higher pre-bell.

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) said it has begun commercial operations at the 60-megawatt, $48 million Tapolca solar power project in Hungary. Enlight Renewable Energy shares were down nearly 2% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
PANW
ENLT
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.