Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday

August 26, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 1.1% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.7% at $74.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 2.7% to $80.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 0.3% at $2.187 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Talen Energy (TLN) shares were up over 2% after saying its Cumulus Digital unit has received $300 million of escrowed funds under its previously announced agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services for the Cumulus data center campus.

Equinor (EQNR) has dropped plans to invest in offshore wind development in Vietnam and will close its office in Hanoi, Reuters reported Friday, citing a company spokesperson. Equinor shares were up 0.5% pre-bell.

