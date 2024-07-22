Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Monday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) decreasing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.2% to $80.00 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was shedding 0.4% to $82.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.5% to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Tellurian (TELL) shares surged 66% after the company struck a deal for Woodside Energy (WDS) to buy all of its outstanding shares for $1 per share in an all-cash deal of about $900 million. Woodside shares were down 0.4%.

Valaris (VAL) shares spiked 3.7% after the company said it has been awarded a contract valued at about $498 million for its drillship DS-17 from Equinor's (EQNR) Equinor Energy do Brasil.

