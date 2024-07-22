News & Insights

Markets
TELL

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Monday Afternoon Trading

July 22, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) decreasing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.2% to $80.00 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was shedding 0.4% to $82.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.5% to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Tellurian (TELL) shares surged 66% after the company struck a deal for Woodside Energy (WDS) to buy all of its outstanding shares for $1 per share in an all-cash deal of about $900 million. Woodside shares were down 0.4%.

Valaris (VAL) shares spiked 3.7% after the company said it has been awarded a contract valued at about $498 million for its drillship DS-17 from Equinor's (EQNR) Equinor Energy do Brasil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TELL
WDS
VAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.