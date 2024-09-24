News & Insights

Markets
PCG

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Late Tuesday Afternoon Trading

September 24, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) easing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1.7% to $71.59 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent advanced 1.8% to $75.19 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.7% to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, PG&E (PCG) got $34.5 million in grants from the US Department of Energy to support 19 hydroelectric projects in the utility's network. PG&E shares fell 0.9%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and its institutional partners agreed to sell renewable power assets developer Saeta Yield to Abu Dhabi Future Energy - Masdar for $1.4 billion. Brookfield Renewable shares rose 1.5%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shares added 0.6% after the company agreed to supply HD Hyundai Chemical with 200,000 tons of liquefied natural gas a year for a seven-year period.

The US Federal Trade Commission is set to approve Chevron's (CVX) $53 billion acquisition of Hess (HES) as early as this week, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were little changed, and Hess rose 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCG
TTE
CVX
HES
BEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.