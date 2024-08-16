Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Friday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index edging lower and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 2.1% to $76.49 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was retreating 1.9% to $79.52 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 3.1% to $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vital Energy (VTLE) shares fell 1.1% after KeyBanc downgraded the company to sector weight from overweight.

Diversified Energy (DEC) shares popped 3% after the company said Friday that it has completed its acquisition of natural gas properties and related facilities in eastern Texas from Crescent Pass Energy.

MGE Energy (MGEE) shares rose 1.1%. The company raised its quarterly dividend 5.3% to $0.45 a share.

