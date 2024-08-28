News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday

August 28, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% at $74.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.8% to $78.95 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 0.1% at $1.89 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) said it closed two acquisitions for oil and gas mineral interests and surface acreage in the Permian Basin for $169 million in cash. Texas Pacific Land shares were slightly lower premarket.

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) said it was awarded a new three-year vessel charter and service contracts worth roughly $786 million from Petrobras (PBR). Shares of Petrobras were over 1% lower pre-bell.

