Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% at $75.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.9% to $78.38 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2% at $2.00 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

DT Midstream (DTM) shares advanced by over 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of $0.98 per diluted share. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.91.

Phillips 66 (PSX) shares were up over 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.31 per diluted share, down from $3.87 a year earlier but topping the $1.98 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

BP (BP) reported Q2 underlying earnings of $1 per American depositary share, up from $0.89 a year earlier. BP shares were up 0.8% premarket.

