Sector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Energy stocks gained late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 2.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 1.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 2.8 million barrels in the week ended Friday following a decrease of 3.1 million in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell 3.4 million after a drop of 3.7 million in the previous week, a larger decline than the decrease of 1.1 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 4.7% to $78.25 a barrel as Middle East tensions escalated, while global benchmark Brent advanced 2.7% to $80.72 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 3.9% to $2.04 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Spire (SR) shares were retreating 1.2% after the company reported its fiscal Q3 results and lowered its fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS forecast.

Phillips 66 (PSX) shares shed 0.5% after JPMorgan cut the company's price target to $160 from $162.

Vistra (VST) shares jumped 15%, a day after the company received 20-year licenses from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to keep operating the Comanche Peak nuclear power plant through 2053.

Comstock Resources (CRK) shares dropped 6.7%, a day after the company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.20 a share versus breakeven a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16.

