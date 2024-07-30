News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain in Tuesday Afternoon Trading

July 30, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1% to $75.02 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.2% to $78.82 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.3% to $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Phillips 66 (PSX) shares jumped 4.4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $2.31 per diluted share, down from $3.87 a year earlier but above the $1.98 estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

BP (BP) shares were falling 0.8% after the company's Q2 revenue dropped year on year and missed the estimates of two analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) shares advanced 0.8% after it said Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of SilverBow Resources ahead of schedule for $358 million in cash and about 52 million class A shares.

