Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 07, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 1.6% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.3% at $74.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil rose 2.2% to $78.15 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 4.5% at $2.10 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Permian Resources (PR) shares rose 6.1% after the company reported higher results for Q2.

Devon Energy (DVN) shares were up 2.9% after the company reported higher Q2 results.

Sunoco (SUN) reported higher Q2 results on Wednesday. The company's shares were up 2.2% pre-bell.

