Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Energy stocks climbed late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 2.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.6% to $74.89 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 2.3% to $79.03 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.1% to $2.03 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, GE Vernova (GEV) shares fell 1.8% after a blade from a company turbine failed at the Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm in the UK.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares popped 4.3% after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to equalweight from underweight.

Halliburton (HAL) confirmed in a regulatory filing that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain systems. The stock rose 2%.

Hafnia (HAFN) shares jumped 4.3% after the company reported Q2 earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier.

