News & Insights

Markets
GEV

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

August 23, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks climbed late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 2.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.6% to $74.89 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 2.3% to $79.03 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.1% to $2.03 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, GE Vernova (GEV) shares fell 1.8% after a blade from a company turbine failed at the Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm in the UK.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) shares popped 4.3% after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to equalweight from underweight.

Halliburton (HAL) confirmed in a regulatory filing that an unauthorized third party gained access to certain systems. The stock rose 2%.

Hafnia (HAFN) shares jumped 4.3% after the company reported Q2 earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.42 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEV
HE
HAL
HAFN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.