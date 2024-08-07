Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index decreased 0.6%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 3 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 2 following a decrease of 2.8 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell by 3.7 million barrels after a 3.4-million-barrel decline in the previous week, a larger drop than the 1.8-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $75.27 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2.5% to $78.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures popped 4.3% to $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, OGE Energy (OGE) shares gained 1.8% after it reported Q2 earnings Wednesday of $0.51 per share, up from $0.44 a year earlier and above the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.46.

Avista (AVA) shares were fractionally lower after it reported Q2 earnings Wednesday of $0.29 per diluted share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.30.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) said Wednesday it and SM Energy (SM) have exercised an option to jointly buy more Uinta Basin assets next to their XCL Resources asset acquisition. Northern Oil shares rose 2%, and SM Energy was up 0.7%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) shares rose 2.1% after the company reported Q2 revenue Wednesday of $84.7 million, up from $52.6 million a year earlier.

