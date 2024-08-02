News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Friday

August 02, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks fell in Friday's pre-bell hours as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.9% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.1% at $74.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 1.8% to $78.07 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 2.3% at $2.010 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) shares were over 1% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.55 per diluted share, down from $3.08 a year earlier.

Enbridge (ENB) shares were 0.7% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 0.58 Canadian dollars ($0.42) per share, down from CA$0.68 a year earlier.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) shares were 0.2% higher after it reported higher Q2 adjusted net income and revenue.

