Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

Energy stocks declined late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index retreated 2.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index shed 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.6% to $68.08 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.8% to $71.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.5% to $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Avangrid (AGR) was selected by Massachusetts to provide offshore wind power under a 791-megawatt power supply contract. The stock eased less than 0.1%.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares tumbled over 10% as Jefferies downgraded the company's stock to hold from buy.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) filed a registration statement Friday for the potential sale of up to $1.1 billion of its securities from time to time. Its shares were falling nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.