News & Insights

Markets
AGR

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

September 06, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks declined late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index retreated 2.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index shed 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.6% to $68.08 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.8% to $71.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.5% to $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Avangrid (AGR) was selected by Massachusetts to provide offshore wind power under a 791-megawatt power supply contract. The stock eased less than 0.1%.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares tumbled over 10% as Jefferies downgraded the company's stock to hold from buy.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) filed a registration statement Friday for the potential sale of up to $1.1 billion of its securities from time to time. Its shares were falling nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGR
BE
PAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.