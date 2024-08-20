News & Insights

Markets
SSL

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

August 20, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 2.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.4% to $74.04 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was shedding 0.4% to $77.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 1.3% to $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Sasol's (SSL) shares fell 3.7% after its fiscal full-year results trailed analysts' estimates. The company also omitted a final dividend, citing high debt.

SJW Group's (SJW) San Jose Water unit said Tuesday it has reached a settlement agreement in its 2025 to 2027 General Rate Case that was filed with the California Public Utilities Commission earlier this year. The agreement provides for $450 million in drinking water infrastructure investment over three years. SJW Group shares were shedding 1%.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) shares rose 0.5% after it said Tuesday that it acquired a property in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for about $1.7 million to house its nuclear technology headquarters.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) shares tumbled 7.3%. The company said Monday that it has agreed to buy UK-based i3 Energy for 174.1 million British pounds ($226.7 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSL
SJW
NNE
GTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.