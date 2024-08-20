Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 2.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.4% to $74.04 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was shedding 0.4% to $77.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 1.3% to $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Sasol's (SSL) shares fell 3.7% after its fiscal full-year results trailed analysts' estimates. The company also omitted a final dividend, citing high debt.

SJW Group's (SJW) San Jose Water unit said Tuesday it has reached a settlement agreement in its 2025 to 2027 General Rate Case that was filed with the California Public Utilities Commission earlier this year. The agreement provides for $450 million in drinking water infrastructure investment over three years. SJW Group shares were shedding 1%.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) shares rose 0.5% after it said Tuesday that it acquired a property in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for about $1.7 million to house its nuclear technology headquarters.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) shares tumbled 7.3%. The company said Monday that it has agreed to buy UK-based i3 Energy for 174.1 million British pounds ($226.7 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

