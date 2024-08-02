News & Insights

Markets
CVX

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall in Friday Afternoon Trading

August 02, 2024 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slumping 3.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index tumbled 5.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 3.6% to $73.54 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 3.2% to $76.97 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures declined 2.1% to $1.93 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chevron (CVX) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.55 per diluted share, down from $3.08 a year earlier and below the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $3. The shares fell 3.2%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per diluted share, up from $1.94 a year earlier and above the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $2.03. The shares shed 0.8%.

SLB (SLB) said its OneSubsea joint venture was awarded a "major contract" by Petrobras (PBR) to provide presalt subsea production systems and related services. SLB shares declined 4%, and Petrobras fell 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
XOM
SLB
PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.