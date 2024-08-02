Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall in Friday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slumping 3.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index tumbled 5.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 3.6% to $73.54 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 3.2% to $76.97 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures declined 2.1% to $1.93 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chevron (CVX) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.55 per diluted share, down from $3.08 a year earlier and below the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $3. The shares fell 3.2%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per diluted share, up from $1.94 a year earlier and above the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $2.03. The shares shed 0.8%.

SLB (SLB) said its OneSubsea joint venture was awarded a "major contract" by Petrobras (PBR) to provide presalt subsea production systems and related services. SLB shares declined 4%, and Petrobras fell 2.6%.

