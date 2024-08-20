Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.01% at $73.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil was down 0.01% at $77.65 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 1.5% at $2.202 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) shares were down more than 6% after saying it has agreed to acquire the UK's i3 Energy for about 174.1 million British pounds ($226.7 million) in cash and stock.

Diversified Energy (DEC) said it will acquire operated natural gas assets in eastern Texas as well as an undeveloped area, which will be bought together with a third-party development firm, from an unnamed regional operator under a conditional purchase and sale agreement. Diversified Energy shares were 0.2% lower pre-bell.

