Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $76.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.3% to $79.37 per barrel, and natural gas futures were up 2.3% at $2.17 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares declined by more than 6% after reporting that it swung to a Q2 adjusted loss as revenue declined during the period.

Noble (NE) said its subsidiary Noble Finance II has priced an additional $800 million offering of its 8% senior notes due 2030, up from the initial $675 million planned. Noble shares were down 0.4% pre-bell.

