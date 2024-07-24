Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.9% at $77.68 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.7% to reach $81.58 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2.2% at $2.14 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Matador Resources (MTDR) stock was up over 2% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) shares were up past 2% after the company reported higher Q2 earnings and operating revenue.

EQT (EQT) stock was over 1% higher after the company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share loss of $0.17 a year earlier.

