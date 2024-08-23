Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Friday

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.7% at $74.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 1.5% to $78.36 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1.9% at $2.01 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

SM Energy (SM) shares were up over 1% after saying it expects to complete the acquisition of Uinta Basin oil and gas assets from XCL Resources on Oct. 1 after a 30-day review period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust act expired Wednesday.

Halliburton (HAL) has confirmed that an unauthorized third party had gained access to certain of its systems. Halliburton shares were up 0.60% premarket.

