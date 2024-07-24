Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

Energy stocks were edging up late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index fractionally higher and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week ended July 19 following a decrease of 4.2 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell by 3.7 million barrels after a 4.9-million-barrel decline in the previous week, a larger drop than the 2.8-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.7% to $77.52 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 0.7% to $81.57 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures dropped 3.1% to $2.12 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) said Wednesday it has started construction on a facility for producing renewable natural gas at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt, Texas. Clean Energy shares were shedding 1.7%.

GE Vernova (GEV) will reinspect all of the offshore wind-turbine blades it has made after it found a "material deviation" at the plant that manufactured the component, Bloomberg reported, quoting Chief Executive Scott Strazik. Separately, the company also reported Q2 results. Its shares were falling nearly 3%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) added 0.3% after the firm said it has agreed to buy a 50% stake in OranjeWind, a wind farm being developed in the Netherlands, from Germany's RWE.

Matador Resources (MTDR) popped 2.3% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

