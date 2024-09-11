Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline in Wednesday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were softer Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% increase, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rebounded by 1.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 6 following a decrease of 5.1 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks rose by 800,000 barrels after a 6.9-million-barrel drop in the previous week, below the 1.1-million-barrel gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:35 am ET.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.9% to $67.67 a barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.4% to $70.83 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% higher at $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Centrus Energy (LEU) stock popped 9% after the company said it has signed a supply deal with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power for low-enriched uranium to back the construction of new enrichment facilities at its American Centrifuge Plant in Ohio.

Energy Fuels (UUUU) shares jumped 7.5% after the company said initial drilling intercepts at its Nichols Ranch uranium mine in Wyoming's Powder River Basin were showing "stronger mineralization than anticipated."

Vistra (VST) said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Sunrun (RUN) on a residential battery aggregation program in Texas. Sunrun shares gained over 8%, while Vistra was adding 3%.

