Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline in Thursday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 5.1 million barrels in the week ended Friday following a decrease of 100,000 in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks decreased by 6.9 million after a decrease of 800,000 in the previous week, compared with the drop of 300,000 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.2% to $69.08 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent eased 0.1% to $72.62 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 13 billion cubic feet in the week ended Friday, below the gain of 27 billion expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 35 billion in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.8% to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Talos Energy (TALO) found commercial quantities of oil and natural gas at its Ewing Bank 953 well in the US Gulf of Mexico with preliminary data suggesting a gross recoverable resource potential of 15 million to 25 million barrels of oil equivalent. Talos shares added 0.2%.

Shell's (SHEL) service stations in South Africa are drawing acquisition interest from Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil and commodity trader Trafigura, among other suitors, Bloomberg reported. Shell shares dropped 0.3%.

Southern Co. (SO) said its Georgia Power unit will provide $122 million in savings to its customers starting in January after the Georgia Public Service Commission's approval following state tax law changes that lowered the company's corporate tax rate. Southern shares rose 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.