Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday

September 18, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.2% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down almost 1% at $69.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.8% to $73.08 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 1.3% at $2.355 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Golar LNG (GLNG) shares were up more nearly 4% after the company said it signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth $1.6 billion with CIMC Raffles.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) said its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Partners would redeem all of its 6% series C preferred units on Sept. 17. EnLink Midstream shares were up 0.5% premarket.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has signed a heads of agreement with BOTAS to deliver 1.1 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually for 10 years starting in 2027. TotalEnergies shares were 0.2% lower pre-bell.

