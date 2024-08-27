News & Insights

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday

August 27, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $76.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.6% to $79.92 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1.3% at $1.93 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Woodside Energy (WDS) has received interest from potential equity partners for the US ammonia project it is acquiring from OCI Global for $2.35 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the company's Chief Executive Meg O'Neill. Woodside Energy Group shares were up more than 2% premarket.

Archrock (AROC) said it cleared a regulatory hurdle in its acquisition of Total Operations and Production Services with the expiration of the waiting period required under the Antitrust Improvements Act. The transaction is expected to close this quarter. Archrock shares were down more than 1% premarket.

